Two Workers Electrocuted On ZESA Line Following Unexpected Power Return
Two Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) contract workers, including a 15-year-old Mozambican, were electrocuted while on duty in Hlabiso Village, Rusitu, Chimanimani, last Wednesday.
The victims, Erai Raimon, a Mozambican national and Givemore Maphosa from Mashiri Village in Maridheya, were working on a Lower Tension (LT) line that connects the Hlabiso main line to the Jozi homestead in the same village.
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka, the acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Manicaland Province, confirmed the incident to the Manica Post.
He said the workers died while on duty after their manager reportedly assigned them the task without ensuring that the power supply to the line was turned off.
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka also said the two victims worked for Hidden Well Contractors, a company owned by Richard Mushayanembeu. He said:
On January 22, around 7 AM, Givemore Maphosa and Erai Raimon, both general hand employees for Hidden Well Contractors, were tasked with repairing an LT line from Hlabiso main line to Jozi homestead, where a nine-metre electrical pole had fallen.
They worked under the supervision of their manager, Tawanda Matsatswa. While digging a hole for the pole, their manager left to source additional manpower but forgot to switch off the power supply from the main line.
Although there was an electricity blackout in the area at the time, power was restored while the two were still working on the LT line.
Upon Matsatswa’s return, he found the lifeless bodies of the two on the ground and immediately switched off the power at the main line.
Matsatswa informed Mushayanembeu about the incident who reported it to ZRP Chimanimani.
When ZRP Chimanimani and ZETDC officials arrived at the scene, they found evidence of electrical burns on the hands and legs of the deceased duo.
Their bodies were still in contact with the power lines. The two bodies were taken to Chipinge District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem