ZANU PF Suspends Two MPs, Ganyiwa And Bhila, For Disloyalty And Factionalism

Ganyiwa is also accused of promoting factionalism by inviting members from other constituencies to the meeting.

The party’s provincial chairman, Robson Mavhenyengwa, said both Ganyiwa and Bhila have been issued prohibition orders and are barred from conducting any party business until their cases are reviewed by the National Disciplinary Committee.

Their matter has now been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee, chaired by Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the national chairperson. Mavhenyengwa said:

No one is bigger than the party, the disciplinary process will be followed through, regardless of one’s position within the party.

The suspensions of Bhila and Ganyiwa are believed to be linked to internal ZANU PF leadership conflicts regarding a proposal to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s second term by two years, beyond the constitutional limits to 2030.

This proposal has faced opposition within ZANU PF, with some members rallying around Deputy President Constantino Chiwenga, who also opposes plans to amend the constitution.

Bhila was removed from his position as Deputy Industry and Commerce Minister by Mnangagwa in November 2023.

