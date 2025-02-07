Botha Gold Mine Accuses Minority Shareholders Of Attempted Hostile Takeover With Fake Court Orders

This development nullifies any claims or actions taken pursuant to the fraudulent order. In light of this, we hereby notify the public that the miscreant minority shareholders, who recently attempted to illegitimately seize control of the company, are not directors and do not represent Side Electrical (Pvt) Ltd. or Botha Gold Mine in any platform. The public is warned.

Botha Gold Mine made it clear that the persons behind the fraud—Munyaradzi Nzarayapenga, Leonard Rwambiwa, Dudzai Ruzvidzo Kajokoto, Ashley Ziyarura Zulu, Simbarashe Nzenza, and Tendai Chinyani—are not directors or representatives of the company.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

The company has reported the fraud to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the perpetrators will face legal action.

Botha Gold Mine also said the suspensions linked to the fraudulent court order are not valid, adding that the current management team, led by General Manager Angela Mpofu-Chisvo, remains in control of the company.

The company apologized to anyone wrongfully accused during the situation, particularly to Themba Hlongwani and Angela Mpofu-Chisvo, who were accused of financial wrongdoing.

The company confirmed that these accusations were part of a plot by the fraudulent shareholders to take over the business. It said:

Furthermore, the alleged suspensions mischievously issued in connection with the fraudulent court order remain null and void. The Executive Management team, led by General Manager Mrs. Angela Mpofu-Chisvo, remains in place and continues to manage the affairs of Botha Gold Mine. We take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to all innocent individuals who may have been maliciously slandered during this debacle. We particularly apologise to Mr. Themba Hlongwani and Mrs. Angela Mpofu-Chisvo, who were wrongly accused of misappropriating funds and concealing information as part of the decoy that was created by the fraudsters in order to gain credence in the public domain. We put the record straight that no such incident occurred, and the malicious accusations were perpetrated by devious minority shareholders in a bid to illegitimately acquire control of the company.

Botha Gold Mine has warned that it will not accept or honour any agreements, contracts, or transactions made by the individuals mentioned earlier.

The company also said that it completely distances itself from any actions or representations made by these individuals or anyone claiming to represent them, unless they are part of the authorised Executive Management team. The statement reads:

The public is warned to exercise caution and not engage in any business transactions with these individuals, as Botha Gold Mine will not be held liable for any consequences arising from such dealings.

Tags

Leave a Comment