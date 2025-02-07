Buhera Girl (13) Kidnapped And Forced Into Prostitution

They were not asked to enter a plea and were denied bail, meaning they will stay in custody until their next court date on February 13.

In court, the prosecutor, Event Dhliwayo, alleged that Lisa tricked the girl into coming to her mother’s house by offering her mangoes.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Once there, the girl was held for 12 days and forced into prostitution. She was only allowed to go out at night to meet clients in Murambinda Town Centre. Said Dhliwayo:

The complainant was reported missing by her guardian on January 4, 2025 at ZRP Murambinda. Lisa Gosho and the complainant are friends. Nyaradzai Chitsamba is Gosho’s biological mother. On January 3, 2025, around 11am, at Murambinda Town Centre, Gosho approached the complainant, who was playing with her friends, and asked her to accompany her home to collect some mangoes. The unsuspecting girl agreed. Upon arrival, Gosho introduced the complainant to Chitsamba as her friend. Later that day, around 4pm, Gosho took the complainant to a walled house in Jaru location, where she was detained, and denied permission to return home. Gosho hired different men and forced the complainant to have unprotected sexual intercourse with them, receiving payment for the services.

Dhliwayo further alleged that the next day, the victim was moved to a village near the town centre and coerced into meeting clients for sex at night. She said:

On January 4, 2025, around 4pm, Gosho moved the complainant to Dave Village, under Chief Nyashanu, and left her in Chitsamba’s custody. Chitsamba detained the complainant in a room, providing only a bucket as a toilet, and releasing her at night. The complainant was denied access to neighbours. Gosho would pick up the complainant at night and take her to Murambinda Town Centre, where she was forced to have unprotected sexual intercourse with multiple men. Afterwards, Gosho would return the complainant to Chitsamba, who would lock her in a room. The matter came to light on January 15, 2025 when the complainant’s guardian received a tip-off that the missing child had been spotted with Gosho at Murambinda.

The guardian reported the incident to the police and, accompanied by two officers, went to Dave Village to search for the complainant. Said Dhliwayo:

Upon arrival, they encountered Chitsamba, who denied ever seeing the complainant. Despite Chitsamba’s denial, police officers conducted a thorough search of the premises, and discovered the complainant hidden behind a door in the kitchen. The complainant was rescued and taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital for medical attention. A subsequent medical report confirmed that she had been sexually abused.

Tags

Leave a Comment