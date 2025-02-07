Cyberbullies, Individuals Spreading Lies To Face Full Wrath Of The Law - Muswere

As Government we have been scanning the mainstream media, social media platforms and the utilisation of information communication technology systems in terms of broadcasting. Also to highlight to the people of Zimbabwe that the Constitution guarantees the freedom of expression, but not the right to violate other citizens’ rights, which remains illegal. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 The Government of Zimbabwe supports the democratic processes and democratic structures in our country, it also supports the growth of the media industry in Zimbabwe and also the rights of all journalists including all the people in Zimbabwe.

Muswere stressed the importance of responsible communication in the digital age, cautioning against the misuse of information technology.

Referencing the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act and the Cyber and Data Protection Act (Chapter 12.07), the Minister said anyone who uses electronic platforms to intimidate or harass others could face serious consequences, including fines or imprisonment for up to 10 years. It reads:

Any person who unlawfully and intentionally by means of an ICT system generates and sends any data message to another person, or posts on any material whatsoever on any electronic medium accessible by any person, with the intent to coerce, intimidate, harass, threaten, bully or cause substantial emotional distress, or to degrade, humiliate or demean the person of another or to encourage a person to harm himself or herself, shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 10 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years or to both such fine and such imprisonment… (1) Any person who unlawfully and intentionally by means of a computer or information system sends any data message to another person threatening harm to the person or the person’s family or friends or damage to the property of such persons shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 10 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or to both such fine and such imprisonment. (2) Any person who up skirts and records nude images or videos of a citizen or a foreigner who is resident in Zimbabwe without consent shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 10 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 5 years or both such fine or such imprisonment.

An individual convicted of cyberbullying by the courts may face a fine up to level 10, imprisonment for up to ten years, or both a fine and imprisonment.

The law says that anyone who knowingly spreads false information about someone using a computer or online system, to harm them mentally or financially, will be committing an offence. The person could face a fine up to level 10, imprisonment for up to five years, or both a fine and prison time.

