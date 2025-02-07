Harare Mayor Apologises For Awarding Himself Unlawful Perks And Benefits

It was revealed that Mafume received a house on Drummond Chaplin Road in Milton Park as part of his mayoral perks and was even pushing for more.

While giving his testimony, the mayor defended his actions, saying the perks were allowed by law and were part of his position, though they were funded by ratepayers. He said:

As per practice, a mayor is entitled to certain perks, and because the mayoral mansion is occupied, they had to look for alternative accommodation for me.

Retired Justice Cheda pointed out a circular from September 26, 2024, which cancelled several perks, including the mayor’s entitlement to accommodation.

Justice Cheda argued that a ceremonial mayor like Mafume should not receive large perks, such as a house and a vehicle.

Mafume argued that the circular could be interpreted in different ways. However, he later admitted that the perks were against the latest government directive. Said Mafume:

I am sorry that there is poor service delivery in the city. I would like to see things changing for ratepayers. I am sorry for the state that the city is in. I am prepared to start on a clean slate.

On Wednesday, Clr Mafume took the commission to the wrong home address in Greendale, claiming it was an honest error. He said:

As a public servant, I have always prioritized openness and accountability. The address mix-up was an honest mistake, and I fully recognize the importance of accuracy in these matters. I have nothing to hide. I welcome any official verification processes and will continue to serve the people of Harare with integrity and honesty. My record is clear, and my focus remains on the well-being of our community.

