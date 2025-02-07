Ramaphosa Responds To Trump’s Threats, Vows South Africa Won't Be Bullied

4 minutes ago Fri, 07 Feb 2025 06:10:15 GMT

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats in his annual speech on Thursday, saying South Africa would “not be bullied.”

This was seen as a reaction to Trump’s decision to cut all funding to South Africa over a new law that allows the government to take land without compensation in certain situations.

Trump called the law a “massive human rights violation” and announced on February 3, 2025, that all future U.S. funding to South Africa would be suspended until a full investigation into the law is completed.

