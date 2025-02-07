RBZ Plans To Improve Design And Quality Of ZiG Banknotes
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is working to improve the quality and design of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) banknotes to meet international standards.
The central bank said the new, high-quality notes will be introduced soon, and details will be shared later.
RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu revealed this when he released the 2025 Monetary Policy Statement on Thursday.
He also announced that the RBZ will launch a wide-reaching educational campaign and other efforts in remote areas to ensure ZiG notes are properly distributed throughout the country. He said:
Cognisant of the need to ensure the optimal distribution of ZiG notes in the economy, particularly for ease of access in the remote areas and to further entrench financial inclusion, the Reserve Bank is embarking on an intensive and extensive educational campaign programme and other initiatives, working with key stakeholders in the communities.
The Reserve Bank is also working on enhancing the quality and design of ZiG bank notes in line with international standards. The rollout of the improved high-quality ZiG notes will be communicated in due course.
When the ZiG banknotes were introduced in mid-2024, many Zimbabweans were unhappy with their poor quality. The notes were easily damaged and wore out quickly, making daily transactions difficult.
The low denominations of the notes also caused problems, as they were inconvenient for larger purchases and not widely used, especially in rural areas.