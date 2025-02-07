RBZ Plans To Improve Design And Quality Of ZiG Banknotes

4 minutes ago Fri, 07 Feb 2025 09:20:19 GMT

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is working to improve the quality and design of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) banknotes to meet international standards.

The central bank said the new, high-quality notes will be introduced soon, and details will be shared later.

RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu revealed this when he released the 2025 Monetary Policy Statement on Thursday.

