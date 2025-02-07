RBZ Raises Interest Rates On Savings Accounts, Scraps Small Transaction Fees

4 minutes ago Fri, 07 Feb 2025 07:49:31 GMT

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has instructed banks to raise interest rates on savings and time deposits and to remove transaction fees for amounts of US$5 or less (or the equivalent in Zimbabwe Gold, ZiG).

In his 2025 Monetary Policy Statement, RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu announced these changes as part of a series of new policies.

The interest on ZiG savings accounts has increased from 3.5% to 5%, and from 5% to 7% for time deposits.

