State Seeks Court Order To Terminate Pregnancy Of Schoolgirl (16) Raped By Her Father

The father appeared in court on Thursday and has been kept in custody.

The court heard that in October 2024, he took his daughter from her mother’s house outside Harare, pretending she would stay with her aunt. Instead, he kept her at his workplace in Waterfalls.

In November, he entered her bedroom and raped her multiple times until she told her brother, who confronted the father.

The father threatened to kill her if she told anyone else.

The truth came out when the girl returned to school for the new term and fell sick. She was taken to Mutero Hospital, where it was discovered she was pregnant.

The Termination of Pregnancy Act allows the termination of pregnancy a pregnancy if it endangers the woman’s life, poses a risk of permanent harm, or if the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest with a court order.

The termination must be approved by two doctors and the medical superintendent of a designated hospital.

