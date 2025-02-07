Transport Ministry Warns Against Fraudsters Offering Quick Driver’s Licences

The Ministry clarified that the person in the video is not a VID official and his actions do not represent the values of the VID. The statement reads:

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is alarmed by a disturbing video circulating on social media, where a woman was swindled out of her money by a fraudster claiming to be a VID official.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

It is alleged in the video that the victim engaged a traditional doctor to make good of her loss resulting in the perpetrator being attacked by bees.

The Ministry wishes to state that the individual involved in this incident is NOT a VID official, and his actions do not reflect the principles and values of the VID.

We also urge the public to refrain from engaging with individuals who promise to facilitate the issuance of licences without following the proper procedures.

The Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) has reported numerous cases of fraudsters posing as officials, targeting unsuspecting individuals who are desperate to obtain licences quickly.

We emphasise that the VID does not have agents who facilitate the issuance of licences.

To avoid falling prey to these scams, the public is advised to:

Desist from paying money to individuals who promise to facilitate the issuance of licenses without following the proper procedures.

Report suspicious activities to the nearest police station to help the Zimbabwe Republic

Police apprehend the fraudsters.

Police apprehend the fraudsters. Follow the proper procedures for acquiring a driver’s license by approaching the VID and undergoing the necessary driver testing.

Remember, acquiring a driver’s licence requires patience, dedication, and commitment to following the proper procedures.

We urge prospective drivers to follow proper procedures to acquire driving licences to enhance safety on our roads.

For more information on how to acquire a driver’s license safely and legally, please visit our website or contact your local VID depots across the country.