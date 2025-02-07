Trump Signs Order Banning Transgender Women From Competing In Women's Sports

Republicans say this order makes sports fairer, but LGBT and human rights organisations say it is discriminatory.

The order, effective immediately, mainly affects high schools, universities, and local sports.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Some sports organisations like swimming, athletics, and golf have already banned transgender women from competing in female categories if they went through male puberty.

Trump said this order would also apply to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and that transgender athletes would not be allowed to compete. He plans to deny visas to transgender athletes trying to enter the US for the LA Games.

Trump said the order ends the “war on women’s sports” and that his administration would not allow “men” to compete against female athletes.

The National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), the governing body for college sports in the US, also banned transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

This change happened right after Trump signed the executive order. The NCAA used to allow transgender women to compete if they met certain testosterone limits.

Tags

Leave a Comment