Zambezi River Flows Show Improvement, But Still Far From 2024 Levels

As a result, much of the rainfall will first seep into the ground before it can flow as runoff.

The situation is, however, likely to improve by mid-February 2025, due to the increasing rainfall activity that is projected in the lower and upper catchments.

ZRA reported that river flows at the Chavuma Gauging Station in 2025 were much lower compared to the same dates in 2024.

On January 13, 20, 27, and February 3, 2025, the recorded flows were 180, 186, 197, and 365 cubic meters per second (3/s), respectively.

In contrast, the flows on the same dates in 2024 were much higher, with 489, 527, 516, and 468 cubic meters per second.

At the Victoria Falls Gauging Station, the river flows are slowly increasing due to the rain upstream and around the Victoria Falls area.

In 2025, the flows on January 13, 20, 27, and February 3 were 378, 458, 548, and 535 cubic meters per second.

In 2024, the same dates had much higher flows, with 579, 660, 698, and 717 cubic meters per second.

