Zambezi River Flows Show Improvement, But Still Far From 2024 Levels
The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) said that river flows are increasing at its stations on the Zambezi River due to heavy rainfall, but they are still much lower than the levels seen during the same period in 2024.
In an update this week about the water situation in the Kariba Catchment, the ZRA said water flows are slowly rising at both the Chavuma and Victoria Falls gauging stations. ZRA said:
This is due to the recent dissipation of the ElNiño-induced drought, which caused substantial moisture loss from both the ground and the atmosphere.Feedback
As a result, much of the rainfall will first seep into the ground before it can flow as runoff.
The situation is, however, likely to improve by mid-February 2025, due to the increasing rainfall activity that is projected in the lower and upper catchments.
ZRA reported that river flows at the Chavuma Gauging Station in 2025 were much lower compared to the same dates in 2024.
On January 13, 20, 27, and February 3, 2025, the recorded flows were 180, 186, 197, and 365 cubic meters per second (3/s), respectively.
In contrast, the flows on the same dates in 2024 were much higher, with 489, 527, 516, and 468 cubic meters per second.
At the Victoria Falls Gauging Station, the river flows are slowly increasing due to the rain upstream and around the Victoria Falls area.
In 2025, the flows on January 13, 20, 27, and February 3 were 378, 458, 548, and 535 cubic meters per second.
In 2024, the same dates had much higher flows, with 579, 660, 698, and 717 cubic meters per second.
