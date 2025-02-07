ZIMRA Explains New PAYE Return Submission Procedures In Detailed FAQ Response

Q: Should the current permissions/roles in TaRMS be updated?

A: Yes, the Employer through the Public Officer should reassign permissions/roles to allow those given the permissions to access the Employee Management Module and the PAYE Return. Therefore, the employer can manage who has access to the PAYE return (containing only PAYE and AIDS Levy amounts) and also who will have access to the detailed earnings.

Q: What happens when an employee already has a TIN?

A: Upon registration by the employer in the system the employee retains the existing TIN.

Q: Is it possible for Payroll administrators to pay tax due on behalf of their clients?

A: The Single Account concept makes this impossible. The taxpayer is the only one who can make payments through the bank that is linked with the Taxpayer’s TIN.

Q: How do we process the earnings of an employee who has joined midyear?

A: The employee is added and earnings are created for the Non-FDS case, the employee will then submit an ITF 1 after the end of the year of Assessment.

Q: Can an employee be registered multiple times with different employers?

A: Yes, it is possible but the employee retains the same TIN generated on initial registration.

Q: What happens to the registration of employees without IDs?

A: The system has no provision for such. Employers are advised to encourage their employees to acquire National IDs.

Q: Is it possible to assign different individuals to upload earnings for different employees on different levels e.g. Executive, Management and lower-level employees for the same company?

A: Yes, it’s possible through the Assignee Management module, the end result is that the PAYE and Aids Levy computed by the different Assignees will accumulate on the same PAYE return for the respective tax period.

Q: Can the employer see the calculations or tax payable on the PAYE template before uploading?

A: No, on the PAYE template the tax payable cannot be seen. It can only be viewed after uploading the PAYE Template.

Q: Which method of calculation are we supposed to choose between Averaging and Forecasting?

A: One can choose either of the two methods of calculation. However, you cannot switch within one tax year. Both methods give the same result at the end of the year.

Q: Do you register casual labour on employee management?

A: Yes, they are registered. All employees should be registered.

Q: Can we remove an employee when the employee is terminated from employment?

A: No, an employee cannot be removed but the employer can capture the end date on the employee’s details under the Employee Management module.

Q: How does the system grant credits?

A: When registering the employee, one must declare marital status, whether blind or not, physical disabilities of the employee and their children and the date of birth of the employee in order for the system to automatically grant tax credits accruing to that employee. Other tax credits such as medical aid and medical expenses credits will be captured as the employer declares the employee’s earnings.

Q: Which template should we use to upload the earnings?

A: Download the template that is in the system.

