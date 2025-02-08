Armed Robbers Who Stole From Passengers After Offering Rides Receive 10-Year Sentences
Two armed robbers, Munyaradzi Sigareta Zakaria (38) and Zvikomborero Rukoni Zvikoni (29) were sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of robbery by the Harare Magistrates’ Court.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the two offenders lured their victims by offering transport in a white Toyota Probox (registration AGC 3919). Once inside, they produced knives, threatened the victims, and forcibly took their belongings.
On 20 October 2023, Zakaria and Zvikoni, along with two accomplices who are still at large, committed two separate robberies in Harare:
In the first incident, which took place in Marlborough along Harare Drive, the offenders threatened Bernadette Yvete Chafachinoyaura with knives and stole her Samsung Galaxy M02 phone, US$13, a silver engagement ring, and other items.
In the second incident, on Lomagundi Road, they blindfolded Patience Dadirai Choto, held a knife to her, and stole her belongings.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543