Armed Robbers Who Stole From Passengers After Offering Rides Receive 10-Year Sentences

6 minutes ago Sat, 08 Feb 2025 09:42:41 GMT

Two armed robbers, Munyaradzi Sigareta Zakaria (38) and Zvikomborero Rukoni Zvikoni (29) were sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of robbery by the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the two offenders lured their victims by offering transport in a white Toyota Probox (registration AGC 3919). Once inside, they produced knives, threatened the victims, and forcibly took their belongings.

On 20 October 2023, Zakaria and Zvikoni, along with two accomplices who are still at large, committed two separate robberies in Harare:

