Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Expected Across Zimbabwe From 8 To 11 February

Thus, thunderstorms and rain are expected over Mashonaland East, Manicaland, and Masvingo on Saturday, the 8th of February 2025, and in Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan and the Midlands Provinces from Sunday, the 9th of February 2025, until Tuesday, the 11th of February 2025.

Hailstorms accompanied by strong winds and cold conditions, are highly probable. Due to the intensity of the rainfall during this period, flash floods are highly likely.

The public has been urged to stay alert for heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash flooding, especially in flood-prone areas, river basins, and wetlands.

Provinces including Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Southern Midlands, Bulawayo Metropolitan, and Matabeleland North and South are expected to experience these conditions, along with strong winds, fallen trees, lightning, and hailstorms nationwide.

In preparation for storms, the public is advised to take the following precautions:

Mend rooftops and secure loose items

Ensure animals are safely sheltered

Trim any loose branches or debris

The MSD and Department of Civil Protection stressed that during a storm, it’s important to:

Stay indoors when lightning flashes

Avoid standing under trees or near tall poles or structures

Refrain from using machinery or open vehicles like tractors

Stay away from open areas and flooded zones

Avoid using taps or showers

Keep up with regular updates from official MSD platforms

