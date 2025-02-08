Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Expected Across Zimbabwe From 8 To 11 February
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a weather warning, forecasting heavy rainfall (over 50mm) in certain areas, along with lightning and strong winds (wind gusts).
In an advisory released on Friday, 7 February 2025, the MSD, in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, said that the heavy rainfall is expected to affect Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands, and Matabeleland South provinces from Saturday, 8 February 2025 to Tuesday, 11 February 2025. The advisory reads in part:
A low-pressure system currently over the Mozambique Channel is intensifying and moving westwards from the Mozambique Channel towards the Mozambique coast. This should continue westward across the eastern and southern parts of Zimbabwe.Feedback
Thus, thunderstorms and rain are expected over Mashonaland East, Manicaland, and Masvingo on Saturday, the 8th of February 2025, and in Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan and the Midlands Provinces from Sunday, the 9th of February 2025, until Tuesday, the 11th of February 2025.
Hailstorms accompanied by strong winds and cold conditions, are highly probable. Due to the intensity of the rainfall during this period, flash floods are highly likely.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The public has been urged to stay alert for heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash flooding, especially in flood-prone areas, river basins, and wetlands.
Provinces including Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Southern Midlands, Bulawayo Metropolitan, and Matabeleland North and South are expected to experience these conditions, along with strong winds, fallen trees, lightning, and hailstorms nationwide.
In preparation for storms, the public is advised to take the following precautions:
- Mend rooftops and secure loose items
- Ensure animals are safely sheltered
- Trim any loose branches or debris
The MSD and Department of Civil Protection stressed that during a storm, it’s important to:
- Stay indoors when lightning flashes
- Avoid standing under trees or near tall poles or structures
- Refrain from using machinery or open vehicles like tractors
- Stay away from open areas and flooded zones
- Avoid using taps or showers
- Keep up with regular updates from official MSD platforms
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals