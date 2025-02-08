Industry And Commerce Sectors Call For Government Intervention As Companies Close

4 minutes ago Sat, 08 Feb 2025 09:26:09 GMT

The industry and commerce sectors in Zimbabwe have once again called for government intervention as more companies are forced to shut down due to the country’s struggling economy.

The formal retail sector continues to face major challenges, including high inflation, foreign currency shortages, and growing competition from informal traders.

In an interview with NewsDay this week, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president Tapiwa Karoro said that the 5% withholding tax on non-registered micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has discouraged informal traders from engaging with formal wholesalers, leading many transactions to move further underground. Said Karoro:

