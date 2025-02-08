Police Warn Touts, Rank Marshals, Hooligans, And Transport Operators Who Hire Them

In a statement released on Friday, 7 February, Nyathi said that touts and rank marshals have been observed loading passengers in the middle of roads and at undesignated spots, causing traffic jams and obstructing the smooth flow of vehicles.

He added that this behaviour is worsening congestion in Central Business Districts and creating serious safety hazards for both commuters and other road users. Said Nyathi:

In some instances, the touts and rank marshals, who would be visibly intoxicated, will be seen harassing and intimidating the commuting public, with others engaging in violence, theft and other criminal activities, creating an atmosphere of fear and discomfort among passengers. The Zimbabwe Republic Police issues a stern warning to these perpetrators and urges transport operators to refrain from hiring touts and bouncers, who are not only tarnishing the reputation of the transport industry in the country but also undermining its efficiency and effectiveness. The Police has intensified efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for engaging in illegal practices that undermine the well-being of the commuting public.

Nyathi urged the public to report any incidents of misconduct, harassment, or criminal behaviour involving touts and rank marshals to the nearest police station.

Alternatively, they can contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197.

