Tongaat Huletts Official Sentenced To Two Years After Passenger Dies In High-Speed Crash

10 minutes agoSat, 08 Feb 2025 10:05:48 GMT
John Manyere (62), a loss control officer employed by Tongaat Huletts, appeared before the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court on a charge of culpable homicide.

On 4 August 2024, Manyere was driving a white Toyota Land Cruiser along the Ngundu-Tanganda road with five passengers on board.

As he approached the 84km peg, he attempted to overtake a haulage truck. However, he lost control of the vehicle, swerved into the right lane, and veered off the road, plunging into a water canal.

One of the passengers was swept away, and her body was later recovered at Siphon 14, Buffalo Range. Manyere and the other passengers sustained injuries.

The court found that Manyere was negligent in several ways. He was driving at a speed that was excessive given the circumstances, failed to act reasonably when the accident seemed imminent, ignored a lawfully erected warning traffic sign, did not keep the vehicle under proper control, and failed to exercise the high degree of care required when overtaking.

Manyere was sentenced to an effective two years in prison and prohibited from driving for two years.

