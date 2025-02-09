"Chitungwiza, Epworth, And Southlea Park Title Deeds Ready For Issuance"

Residents can start their application process by reaching out via a WhatsApp chatbot at the number 0787 590 569. Said Tavengwa:

Chitungwiza's title deeds programme has transitioned from just being set up to implementation and rollout. There are over 55 000 longstanding municipal tenants in Chitungwiza, and issuance of their title deeds will commence this month. Phase One of the programme in Southlea Park is targeting 9 600 beneficiaries and has been officially activated. In Epworth, over 2 000 title deeds are in production and slated for issuance this month, while another 2 500 documents will soon be issued in Glenwood and Glenwood Extension (also in Epworth). Since the launch of the programme, a lot of challenges had to be addressed. In most informal settlements, such as Epworth, authorities had to deal with issues of double allocations, outstanding surveys, inaccurate records and disinformation from land barons.

Southlea Park is managed by the Order Housing Consortium, which is made up of 56 companies from both the public and private sectors.

According to the report, recently, the engineering designs for critical infrastructure, including water and sewerage reticulation, roads, and stormwater drainage, were completed.

Elijah Chifamba, an engineer who is overseeing the design process for Southlea Park, revealed that residents will soon have access to municipal water through the Water Demand Management Programme.

Under this initiative, designated water storage sites will be replenished weekly, ensuring a consistent and reliable water supply for the community. Added Chifamba:

Engineering designs have been completed and are now awaiting submission to and approval by the City of Harare. A new sewage treatment plant will be constructed at a site on the northern banks of the Manyame River, approximately eight kilometres from Southlea Park. Engineering designs for a state-of-the-art plant that will use advanced wastewater treatment technology have been made and drawings are ready for submission. The drawings of a major trunk sewer . . . that will be constructed in a planned trunk sewer corridor are also complete.

He added that plans are also in progress to supply bulk water from the City of Harare’s existing water network.

This will be achieved through a 13km gravity-fed water main, which will channel water from the Lochinvar reservoirs to twin reservoirs in Hopley.

