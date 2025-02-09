Chivayo Offers To Pay Highlanders' Debt To Brito And Torres

FIFA also warned that the debt will keep accumulating interest at a rate of 5% per year until it’s settled.

This issue has been going on since last year after the coaches couldn’t resolve the matter with the club.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Highlanders had hoped to strengthen their team after losing key players, but the ban has made it harder.

Now, Chivayo has offered to help by paying off the debt “tomorrow without fail,” offering a way out for Highlanders. Chivayo wrote on X:

Bosso ngenkani! Iteam yezwe lonke. Babethi ayibulawe, ayisoze ibulawe sikhona. I will gladly pay this outstanding debt directly to the former coach tomorrow without fail. Someone please inbox and share the banking details with exact amount due asap…

Chivayo, a former convict and controversial businessman, has been involved in several scandals and corruption cases recently, but he has not been arrested.

Chivayo is closely connected to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and leaked audio surfaced last year where Chivayo claimed that the President follows his instructions, saying, “ndakachibata kuti dzvii” (meaning he influences the President).

Through Chivayo, ZANU PF political leaders have been giving cars and cash to celebrities in Zimbabwe.

Chivayo himself has openly said that these gifts come from ZANU PF, and the recipients should be aware of that.

Tags

Leave a Comment