Elon Musk Calls For Sanctions Against Julius Malema
South African-born American billionaire Elon Musk has called for sanctions to be imposed on Julius Malema, labelling him an “international criminal” due to remarks he made at a recent rally.
Malema, the leader of the South African opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), stirred controversy by declaring that the party would “cut the throat of whiteness.”
The comments, captured in a video shared on X by Mario Nawfal, have raised significant alarm, although the exact time and place of Malema’s statements remain unclear. In the video, Malema said:
These people, when you want to hit them hard, go after a white man. They feel terrible pain because you have touched a white man. We’re cutting the throat of whiteness.
Nawfal claimed that Malema stated they “will kill white women, children, and their pets,” although these specific words were never spoken in the video.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
In response to the clip, Musk remarked, “Immediate sanctions for Malema and declaration of him as an international criminal!”
Musk also accused Malema of openly calling for genocide against white people.
In response, Malema labelled Musk a typical “spoiled brat” and a direct beneficiary of apartheid privileges, vowing to continue his fight for equality between black and white people. Said Malema:
I really think you have entirely lost your left brain: a typical spoiled brat and direct beneficiary of Apartheid whiteness.
I know black people look the same to you, typical racist. Look closer, and you will realise those are two different people. America is exposing us to its stupidity.
I don’t care about your sanctions; I will never stop fighting for black people to be equal to white people, and if that makes me an international criminal, I am proud to be one.