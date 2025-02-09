FIFA Bans Highlanders From Signing New Players, Club Owes Former Coaches Over US$26,000

FIFA has stipulated that the debts will continue to accrue interest at a rate of 5 per cent per annum until the payments are settled.

The dispute has been ongoing since last year after the coaches’ efforts to resolve the issue with Highlanders were unsuccessful.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Following this, the matter was taken to FIFA. The club was given a 45-day deadline to settle the debts, but they failed to meet the deadline, leading to the ban.

Highlanders had been hoping to strengthen their squad after the departures of key players such as Lynoth Chikuhwa, Godfrey Makaruse, Peter Muduhwa, and Marvelous Chigumira.

FIFA formally communicated the ban to Highlanders in a letter from their disciplinary committee, with copies sent to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), ZIFA, and the coaches’ representatives.

On January 29, Americo Espallargas, FIFA’s head of disciplinary, urged ZIFA to enforce the ban, as Highlanders had still not made the required payments to Brito. Wrote Espallargas to Highlanders:

We refer to the above-mentioned matter, as well as the decision passed by FIFA in the matter ref. no. FPSD-16612 (the Decision). In this context, it appears that despite the decision, Highlanders FC (the respondent) has not yet complied with its financial obligations towards Baltemar Jose de Oliveira Brito. In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by FIFA on the respondent. The registration ban will remain active until the amount due is paid and for a maximum duration of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods. Lastly, the Zimbabwe Football Association is requested to immediately implement on the respondent a ban from registering new players at national level, if not done yet. We thank you for your kind attention to the above and for your valuable cooperation.’

Before taking the drastic step through their disciplinary committee, FIFA had issued a warning to Highlanders last year regarding the payment of their coaches. However, the club failed to take timely action to avoid the penalty.

On Saturday, Highlanders CEO Brian Moyo acknowledged the FIFA-imposed ban but said the club was making efforts to settle the debt before the domestic transfer window closes, ahead of the start of the 2025 Castle Lager Premiership season. Moyo said:

Yes, it is true the club owes the foreign coaches. Efforts are underway to remedy the situation as soon as possible in time to not lose out on the transfer window. We are working round the clock with our partners and in full consultation with the Reserve Bank in order to remain inside of funds transfer (regulations).

Meanwhile, another local Premiership club, Yadah FC, is also under a FIFA-imposed ban from registering players for three transfer windows.

Yadah’s case also involves Brazilian nationals—Joao Pedro Marques Barcellos, Juan Luciano Faria, and Deivid Pereira de Brito.

Tags

Leave a Comment