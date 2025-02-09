Job Sikhala And 38 Others Arrested In Nyanga

8 minutes ago Sun, 09 Feb 2025 06:39:29 GMT

Job Sikhala, the leader of the National Democratic Working Group, along with 38 other people, was arrested in Nyanga, Manicaland Province, on Saturday, 8 February.

The group was detained for allegedly holding a meeting without notifying the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), as required by law.

The former Zengeza West legislator and the others were charged under Section 7(1)(b) of the Maintenance of Public Order Act.

