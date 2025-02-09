Job Sikhala And 38 Others Arrested In Nyanga
Job Sikhala, the leader of the National Democratic Working Group, along with 38 other people, was arrested in Nyanga, Manicaland Province, on Saturday, 8 February.
The group was detained for allegedly holding a meeting without notifying the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), as required by law.
The former Zengeza West legislator and the others were charged under Section 7(1)(b) of the Maintenance of Public Order Act.
They are being represented by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.
Section 7(1)(b) of the Maintenance of Public Order Act requires that the convener of a public meeting must provide written notice to the regulating authority for the district in which the public meeting is to be held no later than five days before the meeting. The notice must be signed by the convener.
However, if the convener is unable to write the notice, the regulating authority may do so upon request. During an election period, the notice period is reduced to three days.