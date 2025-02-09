Job Sikhala Details His Arrest And Release In Penhalonga

I have been released with 39 other leaders from different constituent groups who constitute the National Democratic Working Group(NDWG) national leadership.NDWG is a social justice movement whose objective is to engage citizens in a consultative process about their country. It is not a political party. The 8th of February 2025 was a calendar date for its leadership meetings that happens after every 3 months.

The meeting was purely an executive meeting to deliberate on the progress made on the consultative process that is happening throughout the country. The meeting was at the Beat of the Forest Resort in Penhalonga.

Initially, a Toyota Hilux double cab with dark windows arrived with 5 members of the CIO led by Muvhangeri, whose home area is Buhera. They arrived & parked at the premises & engaged with the NDWG Chief National Organiser Democrat Engineer Joelson Mugari.

After some around 5 minutes they left. A few minutes later, another vehicle a Toyota Hilux without number plates arrived with members of the Police Intelligence (PI) formerly PISI & members of the CID Law & Order led by Ngweme. They were dropped & left, & again, Engineer Joelson Mugari engaged them to seek their mission. While he was engaging them, 3 truckloads of riot Police & AK47 wielding police officers descended on the venue led by a plain clothed officer called Shonhiwa.

Shonhiwa stormed into the venue & screamed, “Beat & catch everyone here. Rush & close that other exit entrance.” The AK47 wielding & baton stick holding police officers started assaulting some members and kickedthem around.

I remained calm seated on the couch next to Dr Wurayayi Zembe. Then, the other AK47 wielding police officer pointed his gun at Dr. Zembe screaming, “I am going to shoot you.” Dr Zembe remained calm and watched the drama. This happened right next to me.

After some minute or so, Engineer Joelson Mugari called me to tell me that the Officer Commanding wants to talk to me. I went at the eastern entrance where he was standing at the door. I stretched my hand to greet him so as to hear his story. He arrogantly tucked his hands into his pockets and said, “Don’t greet me. Ndakarombaka ini. Ko mhepo dzangu dzikazokubata?” He then talked to Dr. Zembe and Dr. Zembe told him that he knows his village in Gutu and where he comes from.

He then belowed to me, “I have invited you to tell you the charge you and these people are facing. We are charging you for contravening Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act(MOPA) for having this gathering without police authority. I felt a laugh in myself on how 41 people could have been said to have contravened that section when it does not say so.

Secondly, MOPA does not sanction the notification of executive meetings. It’s like ZANU PF seeking police clearance to hold its Politbro meetings. The law only talks of holding public meetings, processions or demonstrations on public places. The meeting we held was in a bush at Beats of Forest and wondered how it turns to be a public place. Secondly, they are mistaking the National Democratic Working Group(NDWG), to be a political party which it is not.

We were then commandeered to get into waiting pick up trucks under heavy and torrential rains. Mutare was heavily raining today. Rains pounded on us from Beats of Forest to Penhalonga Police station around 12 noon. We all got wet that we looked like ramshackles when we finally arrived at Penhalonga Police Station which was a distance.

All our phones were switched off and we were asked to sit down on some dirty floor. Recording of each individual’s details took about 3 hours. We were suddenly told that we are no longer handling your case and you must be taken to Mutare Central CID Law and Order. At the CID Law and Order we were not asked to plead to any charge but they took Engineer Joelson Mugari, Dr. Wurayayi Zembe, Nyabeze and myself for interviews. To be continued……..