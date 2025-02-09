Namibia's Founding President, Sam Nujoma, Dies At 95

During this period of national mourning, we should be comforted by the unmatched leadership and extraordinary contributions of President Nujoma to the liberation struggle, as well as the development and unity of the Namibian people.

Mbumba extended his heartfelt condolences to the Founding First Lady Kovambo Nujoma, Labour Minister Utoni Nujoma, the children, and the entire Nujoma and Kondombolo families following the death of Sam Nujoma.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Nujoma, who served as Namibia’s first president from 1990 to 2005, was one of the last remaining African revolutionaries of his era.

Mbumba honoured the Founding Father for his long and impactful life, during which he devoted himself to serving the people of Namibia.

He highlighted Nujoma’s heroic leadership during the darkest hours of the liberation struggle, guiding the Namibian people until the country’s independence from apartheid South Africa on 21 March 1990.

Nujoma passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday at 23:45 in Windhoek. A revered figure in Namibia’s history, he led a prolonged battle against apartheid and was a key champion of Namibia’s independence from colonial rule.

As the head of SWAPO from 1960 until 2007, Nujoma remained a stoic leader, steadfast in his commitment to the country’s liberation.

Even after independence, Nujoma remained a central figure in Namibian politics, serving as the nation’s first president for three terms.

He is remembered as one of Africa’s last great leaders, alongside figures like Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Samora Machel of Mozambique, Nelson Mandela of South Africa, and José Eduardo dos Santos of Angola.

Tags

Leave a Comment