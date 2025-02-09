Pindula|Search Pindula
RBZ Orders Fairer Pricing For Internet Data Packages

7 minutes agoSun, 09 Feb 2025 16:10:45 GMT
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has stepped in to address concerns over discriminatory pricing by mobile network operators and internet service providers.

In the 2025 Monetary Policy Statement, RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu said that operators are accused of favouring USD transactions over Zimbabwean dollars (ZiG). For instance, they offer internet data promotions only in USD, not ZiG. Said Mushayavanhu:

The Reserve Bank has received complaints from stakeholders during the consultative meetings alleging that some mobile money operators are applying discriminatory pricing practices against ZiG in preference for USD transactions.

For instance, promotions for internet data packages are only available in US dollars and not in ZiG.

The Reserve Bank has since engaged the regulatory authority, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), and the Telecommunications Operators Association of Zimbabwe (TOAZ).

The Reserve Bank, through the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), will continue to monitor adherence to this requirement by TOAZ members.

The central bank governor added that industry players have agreed to adjust their pricing structures, allowing customers to purchase internet data packages using their preferred currency.

