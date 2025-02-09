RBZ Orders Fairer Pricing For Internet Data Packages

For instance, promotions for internet data packages are only available in US dollars and not in ZiG.

The Reserve Bank has since engaged the regulatory authority, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), and the Telecommunications Operators Association of Zimbabwe (TOAZ).

The Reserve Bank, through the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), will continue to monitor adherence to this requirement by TOAZ members.

The central bank governor added that industry players have agreed to adjust their pricing structures, allowing customers to purchase internet data packages using their preferred currency.

