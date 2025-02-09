Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Three Dead, Five Injured In Harare-Mutare Road Head-On Collision

5 minutes agoSun, 09 Feb 2025 12:39:16 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Three Dead, Five Injured In Harare-Mutare Road Head-On Collision

Three people were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision at the 118-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Road in Marondera around 9 PM on Saturday.

According to the ZRP, a Toyota Aqua vehicle with three passengers collided head-on with a Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying four passengers, resulting in the fatalities and injuries. The ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 118-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road in Marondera on 08/02/25 at around 2100 hours.

Three people were killed while five others were injured when a Toyota Aqua vehicle with three passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux vehicle with four passengers on board.

Police added that the bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105

To order, WhatsApp:  wa.me/263715068543

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

RTAHarare - Mutare RoadHead-on Collision

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback