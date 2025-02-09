Three Dead, Five Injured In Harare-Mutare Road Head-On Collision

5 minutes ago Sun, 09 Feb 2025 12:39:16 GMT

Three people were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision at the 118-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Road in Marondera around 9 PM on Saturday.

According to the ZRP, a Toyota Aqua vehicle with three passengers collided head-on with a Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying four passengers, resulting in the fatalities and injuries. The ZRP said: