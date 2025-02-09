Three Dead, Five Injured In Harare-Mutare Road Head-On Collision
Three people were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision at the 118-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Road in Marondera around 9 PM on Saturday.
According to the ZRP, a Toyota Aqua vehicle with three passengers collided head-on with a Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying four passengers, resulting in the fatalities and injuries. The ZRP said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 118-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road in Marondera on 08/02/25 at around 2100 hours.Feedback
Three people were killed while five others were injured when a Toyota Aqua vehicle with three passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux vehicle with four passengers on board.
Police added that the bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
