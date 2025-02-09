Woman Pours Hot Cooking Oil On "Cheating" Husband
A 40-year-old woman from Norton has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after she poured hot cooking oil on her husband’s face while he was asleep. The incident took place on January 27 at Makava Village, Chivero, Mhondoro.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the couple had been facing ongoing domestic issues related to infidelity, which led to the violent act. Police said:
Police in Norton arrested Melody Tambudzai (40) for attempted murder which occurred at Makava Village, Chivero, Mhondoro on 27/01/25. The suspect allegedly poured boiling cooking oil on her husband’s face whilst he was asleep.Feedback
The victim sustained facial burns and is currently hospitalised in Norton. Investigations by the Police established that the couple had a long-standing domestic dispute over infidelity issues.
In another attempted murder case involving infidelity, Razane Muyambo (42), a resident of Green Valley in Chipinge, was arraigned before the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court on attempted murder charges.
The court heard that on February 4, 2025, Muyambo went to meet his girlfriend, Tafadzwa Makuyana, at the Mbuya Mtisi homestead in Green Valley, Chipinge.
Approximately two hours later, the complainant, Robert Mtisi, who was also romantically involved with Tafadzwa, arrived at the scene.
A confrontation ensued between Muyambo and Mtisi, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, Mtisi picked up stones and struck Muyambo.
In retaliation, Muyambo grabbed a machete and struck Mtisi three times on the head, causing severe injuries.
Mtisi collapsed, and Tafadzwa Makuyana screamed for help, prompting Muyambo to flee the scene, leaving the injured and bleeding Mtisi behind.
Mtisi was rushed to Mt Selinda Hospital, where he remains admitted. The accused, Razane Muyambo, was remanded in custody until February 13, 2025.
