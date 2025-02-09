Woman Pours Hot Cooking Oil On "Cheating" Husband

The victim sustained facial burns and is currently hospitalised in Norton. Investigations by the Police established that the couple had a long-standing domestic dispute over infidelity issues.

In another attempted murder case involving infidelity, Razane Muyambo (42), a resident of Green Valley in Chipinge, was arraigned before the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court on attempted murder charges.

The court heard that on February 4, 2025, Muyambo went to meet his girlfriend, Tafadzwa Makuyana, at the Mbuya Mtisi homestead in Green Valley, Chipinge.

Approximately two hours later, the complainant, Robert Mtisi, who was also romantically involved with Tafadzwa, arrived at the scene.

A confrontation ensued between Muyambo and Mtisi, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, Mtisi picked up stones and struck Muyambo.

In retaliation, Muyambo grabbed a machete and struck Mtisi three times on the head, causing severe injuries.

Mtisi collapsed, and Tafadzwa Makuyana screamed for help, prompting Muyambo to flee the scene, leaving the injured and bleeding Mtisi behind.

Mtisi was rushed to Mt Selinda Hospital, where he remains admitted. The accused, Razane Muyambo, was remanded in custody until February 13, 2025.

