23-Year-Old Man Killed In Hit-and-Run Involving Donkey-Drawn Cart In Tsholotsho

Police said an unknown motorist hit a 30-year-old man and sped off, leaving the victim with severe head injuries.

The Road Traffic Act Chapter 13:11, Section 70 outlines the duties of drivers involved in accidents. Section 70(2) states that drivers must stop immediately if their vehicle is involved in an accident causing injury, property damage, or the death of a person or animal. Failure to stop is a serious criminal offence, commonly referred to as hit-and-run.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

After stopping, drivers must ascertain whether anyone has been killed or injured and render any possible assistance. If someone has died, the driver must take reasonable measures to guard the corpse until the police arrive.

Drivers are required to alert the police immediately if the accident involves another vehicle or is serious. Measures should be taken to contact the nearest police station or traffic police general line.

Police should attend to all accident scenes, and it is an offence to tamper with evidence at an accident scene.

Tags

Leave a Comment