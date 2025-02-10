"A Dream Come True": Munetsi Reflects On His Wolves Debut

I’m so delighted, you know because it has been a dream come true for me, representing a big club like Wolves. What a way to start; I think the guys had already done the most difficult job, to take the lead, and I was just there to do my small part. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Munetsi also shared his thoughts on how he has settled in at Wolverhampton Wanderers since joining less than a week ago. He added:

I think it has been very easy because everybody is very kind. Everybody is willing to help, you know, to assist me in getting comfortable. So I think it hasn’t been that difficult from the coaching staff to the players; they’re so kind. It has been just to get to know the system and to get to know how we play. Everything else has been very good.

Reflecting on the goalscoring chances he had against Blackburn Rovers, Munetsi said it would have been a dream come true to score, but he’s saving the goals for upcoming games. He added:

But I was just happy to do a small part in the win, and hopefully, we can continue from here. I think you know, I’m 28 now, and there’s a lot that I’ve learned from football. So, I think it’s the right time for me to showcase it. And I was just delighted that they [Wolves fans] were cheering me on even though I didn’t manage to score. You know they gave me that energy to try and keep on going. Obviously, we have some quality players, they were able to put in some good balls.

