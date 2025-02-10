Armed Robbers Captured After One Of Them Dropped A wallet At Crime Scene
Three suspected armed robbers were arrested in Bulawayo after one of their accomplices accidentally left behind his wallet at the crime scene.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident which occurred at Bambanani Shopping Centre in Gumtree on February 2, 2025, around 8 AM.
The suspects—Hopewell Ndlovu (32) of Pelandaba West, Emmanuel Masuku (29), also known as Mayibongwe, and Israel Zikhali (26) of Pumula South—were taken into custody. However, a fourth suspect, Mpumelelo Mafu, is still on the run.
Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele (pictured) told CITE that the wallet found at the scene led officers to Ndlovu.
His arrest led to the recovery of weapons used in the robbery, and he later provided information that implicated his accomplices. She said:
We recovered an Okapi knife, the clothing he wore during the robbery, and some of the stolen cellphones.
He then identified his accomplices, leading to their arrests and the recovery of a .303 rifle without a butt, a pistol with no magazine or rounds, and additional stolen cellphones.
Msebele further revealed that the suspects were armed with a pistol and threatened the shopkeeper and her colleagues, ordering them to remain still.
One of the suspects then approached the counter and stole approximately US$700 in cash, along with US$200 worth of NetOne and Econet airtime. She added:
They also made off with several cellphones, including an Itel P38 (black), an iPhone 11 (silver-black), two small black Itel phones, and four unidentified cellphones belonging to customers that were charging in the shop before fleeing along Old Esigodini Road.