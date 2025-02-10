Armed Robbers Captured After One Of Them Dropped A wallet At Crime Scene

5 minutes ago Mon, 10 Feb 2025 14:41:43 GMT

Three suspected armed robbers were arrested in Bulawayo after one of their accomplices accidentally left behind his wallet at the crime scene.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident which occurred at Bambanani Shopping Centre in Gumtree on February 2, 2025, around 8 AM.

The suspects—Hopewell Ndlovu (32) of Pelandaba West, Emmanuel Masuku (29), also known as Mayibongwe, and Israel Zikhali (26) of Pumula South—were taken into custody. However, a fourth suspect, Mpumelelo Mafu, is still on the run.

