Divorce Cases In Zimbabwe Reach New High In 2024

Counsellors and social commentators are concerned about the rising divorce rates. They believe that infidelity, misuse of social media, poor communication, lingering grudges, and gender-based violence are the main reasons.

Bishop Rocky Moyo, president of the Council of Churches in Africa, told The Herald that these statistics represent more than just numbers. He said:

These figures embody the heart-wrenching stories of families torn apart. Whether due to modern life pressures, financial strains, or communication breakdowns, the causes of these divorces are complex and multifaceted.

Moyo said there are several factors contributing to the rise in divorces, including infidelity, financial difficulties, lack of intimacy, and unresolved disputes.

He warned that divorces can leave lasting emotional scars, leading to feelings of unhappiness, anger, and long-term personal turmoil.

Moyo said that praying and connecting spiritually from the beginning of a relationship can help reduce the likelihood of divorce. He believes that when couples are united in Christ, they understand each other better. He added:

As we reflect on this alarming trend, deeper discussions around mental health, relationship education, and support systems for couples are essential. As Zimbabweans grapple with this reality, it’s essential to foster environments where love, understanding, and communication can thrive, ultimately leading to healthier relationships and, hopefully, happier families.

Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA) regional director, Sethulo Ncube, said:

In our work handling women’s affairs, we see that most divorces are linked to GBV, infidelity, or financial concerns. While some disagreements can be resolved, often the outcome is divorce, a situation that adversely affects children who end up caught between parents.

Bulawayo lawyer Tinashe Runganga advised potential spouses to take the time to truly understand each other before marriage. Said Runganga:

People often rush into marriage without fully knowing the person they intend to share their lives with. It’s advisable to date first and build a strong foundation. Unfortunately, many are marrying for the wrong reasons, including arranged or forced unions.

