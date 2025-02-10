Geza Says War Veterans Will Respond If Police Use Force On Peaceful Demonstrators

7 minutes ago Mon, 10 Feb 2025 15:07:16 GMT

Outspoken war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza has issued a stern warning to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, urging him not to shoot any Zimbabwean exercising their democratic right to demonstrate.

In an interview with HStv, Geza said that no one should be arrested for protesting and declared that war veterans would take action if the police resorted to such measures.

He stressed that the right to demonstrate is sacred, pointing out that countless Zimbabweans shed their blood and gave their lives to secure this fundamental freedom. Said Geza (via The Mirror):

