Geza Says War Veterans Will Respond If Police Use Force On Peaceful Demonstrators
Outspoken war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza has issued a stern warning to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, urging him not to shoot any Zimbabwean exercising their democratic right to demonstrate.
In an interview with HStv, Geza said that no one should be arrested for protesting and declared that war veterans would take action if the police resorted to such measures.
He stressed that the right to demonstrate is sacred, pointing out that countless Zimbabweans shed their blood and gave their lives to secure this fundamental freedom. Said Geza (via The Mirror):
Be warned (Mutamba); if we hear there is anyone arrested for the enjoyment of his/her constitutional rights, you will see it. We will deal with you. If we also hear that there is anybody who has been shot for his/ her constitutional rights, the same rights which thousands sacrificed their lives for…
Don’t be used by anybody on the basis of your relationship or nepotism. I want to warn members of the security forces, in particular the Police.
Geza also spoke out against the many roadblocks on Zimbabwe’s roads, warning Commissioner General Mutamba not to turn the country into a police state.
Geza is part of a group of war veterans who have openly opposed ZANU PF’s plans to change the Constitution and delay the 2028 elections, which would allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stay in office until 2030.