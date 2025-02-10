Indian Company To Build Four New Units At Hwange Power Station

8 minutes ago Mon, 10 Feb 2025 15:33:46 GMT

India’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bramha Kumar, says the repowering of six old units at Hwange Thermal Power Station, along with the construction of four new units, will be fast-tracked to boost the country’s power generation.

The project, which is set to begin this year, has been entrusted to India’s Jindal Steel & Power, a leading power generation firm, as part of the Government’s efforts to improve the national grid.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Kumar revealed that the initiative will add a total of 2,000 megawatts (MW) to the grid—800MW will come from upgrading the old units, while the remaining 1,200MW will be generated from the four new 300MW units. He said:

Feedback