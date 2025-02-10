Indian Company To Build Four New Units At Hwange Power Station
India’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bramha Kumar, says the repowering of six old units at Hwange Thermal Power Station, along with the construction of four new units, will be fast-tracked to boost the country’s power generation.
The project, which is set to begin this year, has been entrusted to India’s Jindal Steel & Power, a leading power generation firm, as part of the Government’s efforts to improve the national grid.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Kumar revealed that the initiative will add a total of 2,000 megawatts (MW) to the grid—800MW will come from upgrading the old units, while the remaining 1,200MW will be generated from the four new 300MW units. He said:
As per my discussion with senior authorities, the discussions are on track. We should be able to see the declaration this year. Most importantly, this project will be an example of fast-track implementation.
Jindal Steel & Power signed agreements with Zesa Holdings in August 2024 for an increase of electricity production at Hwange Power Station by 2 000MW over the next few years.
This means 800 megawatts will come from the refurbishment of Hwange Units 1 to 6 and 1 200 megawatts by adding four new units to Hwange Power Station.
The six units (1 to 6) at Hwange Thermal Power Station were originally commissioned between 1983 and 1989.
Over the years, these units have experienced technical faults as a result of ageing. The planned refurbishment is expected to extend the power plant’s operational life by an additional 15 to 20 years.