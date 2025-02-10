Nine Zimbabweans Arrested In Botswana Over The Brutal Murder Of Fellow Countryman

All are facing charges in connection with this violent crime.

The shocking events took place at Matebele Farms on January 5, 2025, after the accused persons accused Mariga of stealing P1,500. They assaulted him severely and filmed the entire ordeal.

Bound and helpless, Mariga was beaten with sticks and stomped on until he lost consciousness. Tragically, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Prosecutor Mmoloki Selofera urged the court to keep the accused in custody, citing the extreme brutality inflicted on the deceased before his death.

The accused were recently brought before the Broadhurst Magistrates’ Court to face these serious charges. Said Selofera:

The accused persons shouldn’t be granted bail as this is a relatively new matter. And we are still waiting for the post-mortem results, forensic affidavit, and the photo album.

Meanwhile, the accused, who are farm workers at Matebele Farms, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Magistrate Goratile Moremi-Ramakoloi.

They have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on February 13, 2025.

