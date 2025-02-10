Nine Zimbabweans Arrested In Botswana Over The Brutal Murder Of Fellow Countryman
Nine Zimbabwean nationals residing in Botswana have been formally charged with murder and illegal entry after allegedly killing a fellow Zimbabwean man.
As reported by Mmegi, the incident involved the brutal assault of Tavonanashe Mariga, who was reportedly attacked by the accused, who stomped on his testicles.
The nine men, aged between 23 and 38, include Crispen Gasura (33), Desmond Dube (23), Takesure Fraser (38), Abbisai Gasura (29), Justice Mafukidze (25), Clayton Chiwa (35), Spencer Gasura (35), Calvin Mafukidze (27), and Alouis Gasura (23).
All are facing charges in connection with this violent crime.
The shocking events took place at Matebele Farms on January 5, 2025, after the accused persons accused Mariga of stealing P1,500. They assaulted him severely and filmed the entire ordeal.
Bound and helpless, Mariga was beaten with sticks and stomped on until he lost consciousness. Tragically, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Prosecutor Mmoloki Selofera urged the court to keep the accused in custody, citing the extreme brutality inflicted on the deceased before his death.
The accused were recently brought before the Broadhurst Magistrates’ Court to face these serious charges. Said Selofera:
The accused persons shouldn’t be granted bail as this is a relatively new matter. And we are still waiting for the post-mortem results, forensic affidavit, and the photo album.
Meanwhile, the accused, who are farm workers at Matebele Farms, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Magistrate Goratile Moremi-Ramakoloi.
They have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on February 13, 2025.