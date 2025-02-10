SA: Father Shot Dead At Murdered Son's Funeral

One of them went back to make sure that the father was dead, and that is when he was caught by the community members. He was beaten with stanchion steel posts and also pelted with slabs. The community is fed up with the nonsense that is happening in the area. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

The resident added that the deceased shooter was on trial for murder and required to live outside the area due to bail conditions.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the separate murder cases which occurred on Saturday at 8:45 AM at Beverly Court, Ravensmead. He said:

A 54-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded by a 26-year-old man. The alleged shooter was beaten to death at the scene of the incident. The motive is believed to be gang-related.

Van Wyk said that, according to reports, the deceased was shot by the suspect and fatally wounded with a gunshot to the back of his head while attending his son’s funeral at the specified address. He added:

The suspect then ran away but was chased and apprehended by the community who attended the funeral and was beaten to death.

Ravensmead Community Policing Forum spokesperson Lucian Davids expressed dismay over the tragic occurrence of two deaths at the funeral. Said Davids:

The perpetrator was caught by members present, disarmed, and beaten to death. These are the two bodies in the video that has circulated on the internet this morning. Historically, this is the first incident of this nature, and as Ravensmead CPF, we condemn in the strongest terms this terrible precedent. It is an unspeakable act to do while someone is being laid to rest. This does not inspire confidence in families, crime is creeping much closer to our personal spaces and creates conditions where the community is forced to act outside of legal bounds. We request that SAPS respond swiftly as it has displayed over time in the community. We await the details of the case, for the sake of our community. We are shocked, terrified, and disappointed by this.

Tags

Leave a Comment