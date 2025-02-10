SADC, EAC Leaders Call For An Immediate Ceasefire In Eastern DRC
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) have jointly called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The ceasefire will be enforced by army chiefs within five days.
SADC and EAC leaders held a joint summit in Tanzania on Saturday, 08 February, to address the crisis in the eastern DRC.
Rwanda-backed March 23 Movement (M23) rebels have captured Goma and the war has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
A communique issued after the summit outlined the resolutions, including the call for a ceasefire. It reads in part:
The Joint Summit directed the EAC-SADC Chiefs of Defense Forces to meet within five (5) days and provide technical direction on immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, provision of humanitarian assistance including repatriation of the deceased and evacuation of the injured.
The joint summit also called for the reopening of main supply routes and Goma airport. Reads the communique:
Develop a securitisation plan for Goma and surrounding areas, opening of main supply routes including Goma-Sake-Bukavu; Goma-Kibumba-Rumangabo-Kalengera- Rutshuru-Bunagana; and Goma- Kiwanja-Rwindi- Kanyabayonga-Lubero including navigation on Lake Kivu between Goma and Bukavu and immediate re-opening of Goma Airport.
The leaders called for negotiations and dialogue with all state and non-state parties, including military and non-military groups such as the M23.
They also directed that plans for the withdrawal of uninvited foreign armed forces from the DRC be developed and implemented.