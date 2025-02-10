SADC, EAC Leaders Call For An Immediate Ceasefire In Eastern DRC

4 minutes ago Mon, 10 Feb 2025 07:06:32 GMT

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) have jointly called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The ceasefire will be enforced by army chiefs within five days.

SADC and EAC leaders held a joint summit in Tanzania on Saturday, 08 February, to address the crisis in the eastern DRC.

Rwanda-backed March 23 Movement (M23) rebels have captured Goma and the war has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Feedback