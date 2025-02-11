Geza's Farm Workers Capture 19-Year Old "Spy" Taking Photos At Farmhouse

However, farm manager Isaiah Lozane told NewsDay that their suspicions were aroused when they noticed a car with South African registration plates dropping off the young man near the property. Said Lozane:

He started shooting pictures of the main house, and that's when we confronted him. The young man gave incoherent answers about his mission. At first, he claimed he was looking for employment as a general labourer but after interrogation he said he had been sent by people he was not at liberty to name to take pictures of the farm structures and get US$200 as payment.

The suspected spy reportedly attempted to flee during interrogation and was injured while climbing the perimeter fence. Added Lozane:

He later claimed that he had been picked up at Patchway along Kadoma-Sanyati Road by unidentified men to Geza’s farm where his mission was to take pictures in return for $200. He told me that along the way the men in the Honda Fit were being directed by someone on the phone because none of us knew where the farm was.

The men in the Honda Fit, realising that Murwira was under arrest, sped off in a hurry, disappearing into the distance.

Meanwhile, Geza, the former Sanyati legislator, finds himself at the centre of a political storm. He has been clashing with powerful figures within his own party who are pushing for an extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term until 2030.

Geza, a staunch war veteran, is leading a faction that opposes the term extension, while Mnangagwa’s loyalists have been rallying against him, calling for his expulsion from the party and even arrest.

