Harare Loses US$10 Million Annually Due To Leakages, Says Mayor

7 minutes ago Tue, 11 Feb 2025 07:39:58 GMT

Harare City Mayor Jacob Mafume testified before the Commission of Inquiry into governance issues at Harare City Council, revealing that some councillors and council executives are conspiring to block the purchase of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

An ERP system is software designed to manage and integrate the core business processes of an organisation. These processes include finance, human resources, supply chain, manufacturing, services, procurement, and others.

The City of Harare has been operating without an ERP system for the past six years. ERP systems provide a centralised platform where data from various departments can be accessed and shared, allowing for improved coordination, efficiency, and decision-making.

