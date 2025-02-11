Jabulani Sibanda Warns Zimbabwe In Danger Of Being Re-colonised

This is the time to unite. The whites will be coming soon, United States President Donald Trump has announced withdrawal from some institutions under the United Nations. Even tomorrow, due to their strength, they can re-colonise Africa. This is the danger that we are facing in Africa. We are full of resources, we are in danger from countries full of nuclear weapons and injections. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 Those in the politburo should be like leaves of a tree. The destruction of a tree is noticed from the top. I know they are people who enjoy positions because if people are scattered, they become the only ones in charge but that will not help them considering the danger ahead of us.

Sibanda’s comments come at a time when frustration with Zimbabwe’s leadership is bubbling to the surface.

Some war veterans’ leaders are urging their fellow veterans to resist financial and material offers, believing these incentives are being used to win support for extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term.

Sibanda has called on Cephas Ncube, leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, to play a key role in maintaining unity among the former freedom fighters. He said:

We are tasking you, Ncube, to move around and meet all war veterans and preach unity. Those war veterans who view things in a different way I have nothing against them, but I call on them to consider unity.

On Saturday, Mnangagwa showered war veterans with cash and gifts during the launch of the new fund in Bulawayo.

At the event, the Special Presidential Investment Advisor to the United Arab Emirates, Paul Tungwarara, handed out US$200 and a hamper to each war veteran, making sure they felt appreciated.

He also announced that each of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces would receive US$150,000 to support short-term projects aimed at benefiting the veterans of the liberation struggle.

