MK Party Demands An Apology Jacob Zuma's Daughter For Insulting Shivambu
South Africa’s official opposition party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), has demanded an apology from its Member of Parliament (MP), Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, after she insulted the party’s secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, in a fiery post on X (formerly Twitter).
Sambudla-Zuma, the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, lashed out at Shivambu, calling him “the worst thing that has ever happened to the party.” She went on to use strong language, boldly declaring she wasn’t afraid of him.
Shivambu, who previously served as the deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) before joining MK, found himself at the centre of this public dispute.
In response to her comments, MK released a statement on Tuesday morning, condemning Sambudla-Zuma’s actions as a violation of the party’s code of conduct. The statement reads:
The uMkhonto weSizwe Party acknowledges the recent public posts on X made by MK Member, Commander Duduzile Zuma.
These posts are insulting towards the Secretary General of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, constituting a direct violation of the Party’s Disciplinary Code of Conduct.
Such actions are unacceptable, divisive, denigrating, and offensive. They undermine the principles of unity, respect, and discipline that are fundamental to the values of uMkhonto weSizwe Party.
In response, the President of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, President Jacob Zuma, has issued the following directives:
1. Commander Duduzile Zuma must issue an unconditional public apology to the Secretary General, the President, members, supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe, and all the people of South Africa.
2. She must also extend formal apologies to all structures she serves in or leads, including the Southern Caucus of the Pan-African Parliament.
These apologies must be made immediately. Following this, an internal disciplinary process will be initiated in accordance with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party Constitution, Code of Conduct and all relevant prescripts.
Failure to comply with this directive will result in immediate consequences, including the summary termination of Commander Duduzile Zuma’s membership in uMkhonto weSizwe Party and her recall from all Party responsibilities.
uMkhonto weSizwe Party is a movement of the people, grounded in maximum discipline and strict adherence to the Disciplinary Code of Conduct. No member, regardless of position, is above the Constitution of uMkhonto weSizwe.
Rumours that Zuma-Sambudla wasn’t thrilled about Shivambu’s appointment as the party’s secretary-general gained new weight after she publicly lashed out at him.
While the exact trigger for her strong remarks remains unclear, Zuma-Sambudla’s online outburst has sparked speculation about her true feelings toward Shivambu’s rise in the party.
This has left many to wonder whether this dispute marks the beginning of a deeper rift within the MK ranks.