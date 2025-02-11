MK Party Demands An Apology Jacob Zuma's Daughter For Insulting Shivambu

In response to her comments, MK released a statement on Tuesday morning, condemning Sambudla-Zuma’s actions as a violation of the party’s code of conduct. The statement reads:

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party acknowledges the recent public posts on X made by MK Member, Commander Duduzile Zuma.

These posts are insulting towards the Secretary General of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, constituting a direct violation of the Party’s Disciplinary Code of Conduct.

Such actions are unacceptable, divisive, denigrating, and offensive. They undermine the principles of unity, respect, and discipline that are fundamental to the values of uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

In response, the President of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, President Jacob Zuma, has issued the following directives:

1. Commander Duduzile Zuma must issue an unconditional public apology to the Secretary General, the President, members, supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe, and all the people of South Africa.

2. She must also extend formal apologies to all structures she serves in or leads, including the Southern Caucus of the Pan-African Parliament.

These apologies must be made immediately. Following this, an internal disciplinary process will be initiated in accordance with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party Constitution, Code of Conduct and all relevant prescripts.

Failure to comply with this directive will result in immediate consequences, including the summary termination of Commander Duduzile Zuma’s membership in uMkhonto weSizwe Party and her recall from all Party responsibilities.

uMkhonto weSizwe Party is a movement of the people, grounded in maximum discipline and strict adherence to the Disciplinary Code of Conduct. No member, regardless of position, is above the Constitution of uMkhonto weSizwe.