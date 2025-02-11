Sadney Urikhob Takes Dynamos To FIFA Over Unpaid Dues

8 minutes ago Tue, 11 Feb 2025 08:06:23 GMT

Former Dynamos FC striker, Sadney Urikhob, has turned to FIFA after not receiving his signing-on fees and winning bonuses from the club.

Urikhob, who helped DeMbare clinch the Chibuku Super Cup and secure a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup, spent a single season with the team before moving to ambitious Premiership newcomers, Scottland.

The Namibian forward was supposed to be paid US$9,000 in signing-on fees by February of last year.

However, with no payment in sight, Urikhob had no choice but to inform the club’s leadership, led by Moses Maunganidze, of his decision to involve FIFA.

