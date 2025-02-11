Sadney Urikhob Takes Dynamos To FIFA Over Unpaid Dues
Former Dynamos FC striker, Sadney Urikhob, has turned to FIFA after not receiving his signing-on fees and winning bonuses from the club.
Urikhob, who helped DeMbare clinch the Chibuku Super Cup and secure a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup, spent a single season with the team before moving to ambitious Premiership newcomers, Scottland.
The Namibian forward was supposed to be paid US$9,000 in signing-on fees by February of last year.
However, with no payment in sight, Urikhob had no choice but to inform the club’s leadership, led by Moses Maunganidze, of his decision to involve FIFA.
In line with procedure, Urikhob’s representatives sent three letters to the club, but the cash-strapped Harare giants didn’t respond.
His former manager, Trust Nyambiya, confirmed to Soccer24 that Urikhob is still owed both his signing-on fees and winning bonuses. Said Nyambiya:
As far as I know, he ought to have been paid his signing-on fees on February 28 last year. He approached me on November 28, after efforts to be paid hit a brick wall and he told me he was taking the issue to FIFA.
Right now his handlers are from Namibia and are handling the issue but all I know is that efforts to engage Dynamos over the matter were fruitless.
A source close to the situation has revealed that Dynamos has been given a deadline to settle the outstanding payment to the player.
Failure to pay by the deadline could result in serious consequences for the club, including a potential ban from participating in the CAF Confederation Cup or a transfer ban.