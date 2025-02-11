Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeFootball

Sadney Urikhob Takes Dynamos To FIFA Over Unpaid Dues

8 minutes agoTue, 11 Feb 2025 08:06:23 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Sadney Urikhob Takes Dynamos To FIFA Over Unpaid Dues

Former Dynamos FC striker, Sadney Urikhob, has turned to FIFA after not receiving his signing-on fees and winning bonuses from the club.

Urikhob, who helped DeMbare clinch the Chibuku Super Cup and secure a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup, spent a single season with the team before moving to ambitious Premiership newcomers, Scottland.

The Namibian forward was supposed to be paid US$9,000 in signing-on fees by February of last year.
However, with no payment in sight, Urikhob had no choice but to inform the club’s leadership, led by Moses Maunganidze, of his decision to involve FIFA.

In line with procedure, Urikhob’s representatives sent three letters to the club, but the cash-strapped Harare giants didn’t respond.

His former manager, Trust Nyambiya, confirmed to Soccer24 that Urikhob is still owed both his signing-on fees and winning bonuses. Said Nyambiya:

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105

To order, WhatsApp:  wa.me/263715068543

As far as I know, he ought to have been paid his signing-on fees on February 28 last year. He approached me on November 28, after efforts to be paid hit a brick wall and he told me he was taking the issue to FIFA.

Right now his handlers are from Namibia and are handling the issue but all I know is that efforts to engage Dynamos over the matter were fruitless.

A source close to the situation has revealed that Dynamos has been given a deadline to settle the outstanding payment to the player.

Failure to pay by the deadline could result in serious consequences for the club, including a potential ban from participating in the CAF Confederation Cup or a transfer ban.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

DynamosFIFA BanSadney Urikhob

1 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback