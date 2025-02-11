Simba Makoni Laughs Off Death Rumours: "I'm Very Healthy"

As you can tell I am very much alive. The key message is you have called me and talked to me. I do not know where that rumour started from but I am now living in rural areas and I am very healthy.

Muchadeyi Masunda, the chairperson of the AMH Advisory Board of Trustees, said that the person who passed away is actually the younger brother of musician Steve Makoni—not the former Finance Minister and ZANU PF stalwart.. Said Masunda:

I had to telephone and speak to Dr Makoni himself. I am pleased to confirm that he is alive and well. As it turns out, the ‘Simba Makoni’ who passed away is the younger brother to Steve “Dhongi” Makoni, the musician who made a name for himself through his popular songs like Sabhuku Nedhongi; Zvachonyana and Chakafukidza Dzimba Matenga.

Makoni served as a key member of the ZANU PF government, holding various cabinet positions until 2002 when he broke away to form his own political party, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn.

His political journey began in 1980 when he was elected as a ZANU PF member of the House of Assembly.

At just 30 years old, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture. By 1981, Makoni had risen to the position of Minister of Industry and Economic Development, where he served until 1993.

In 2000, he was appointed Minister of Finance, further cementing his influential role in Zimbabwean politics.

So, while the news of Simba Makoni’s death spread like wildfire, it turns out it was a case of mistaken identity.

