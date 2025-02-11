Two Arrested In Harare For Selling Fake Brake Fluid
Police in Harare have arrested two people, Selina Nyurwa (33) and Ashley Kasambarara (32), for allegedly selling counterfeit brake fluid and prime bond silicon.
The arrests followed a tip-off received by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), revealing that a foreign-owned company was distributing fake automotive products.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, 11 February, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests. He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Selina Nyurwa (33) and Ashley Kasambarara (32) for selling counterfeit products in Harare.
On 03 February 2025, Police from Harare Licence inspectorate received information that a foreign owned company operating along Bristol Road, Workington, Harare and at corner Bank Street and Harare Street, was selling counterfeit brake fluid and prime bond silicon.
Subsequently, the Police acted on the received information leading to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of 593 boxes of counterfeit brake fluid comprising 16 849 units and 88 boxes of prime bond and silicon comprising 8 800 units.
Nyathi warned individuals and companies against selling counterfeit goods. He also urged members of the public to report such individuals and companies to the Police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0716800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.