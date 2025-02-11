Two Arrested In Harare For Selling Fake Brake Fluid

5 minutes ago Tue, 11 Feb 2025 16:33:05 GMT

Police in Harare have arrested two people, Selina Nyurwa (33) and Ashley Kasambarara (32), for allegedly selling counterfeit brake fluid and prime bond silicon.

The arrests followed a tip-off received by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), revealing that a foreign-owned company was distributing fake automotive products.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 11 February, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests. He said:

