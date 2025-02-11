Zimbabwe Makes First Payments to BIPPA-Protected White Farmers

I am pleased to announce that the compensation process has begun. We believe that this process crucial for building trust, honouring our commitments, and ensuring consistency with our Constitution as we address Zimbabwe’s debt challenge. According to the Ministry of Finance, the payments towards the compensation of investors under BIPPA protection began in the second week of January 2025. Payments are being made to the claimants’ Bank accounts of choice. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

The Zimbabwean Treasury has announced that only claimants from countries with BIPPAs signed and ratified before the 2000 Land Reform Programme are eligible for compensation.

In total, 94 farms have been approved for compensation, with claimants hailing from Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and former Yugoslavia.

The approved farms include:

Denmark: 6 farms valued at US$13.4 million

Germany: 14 farms valued at US$41.0 million

Netherlands: 46 farms valued at US$88.2 million

Switzerland: 27 farms valued at US$27.0 million

Former Yugoslavia: 1 farm valued at US$3.3 million

This brings the total to 95 farms, valued at US$145.9 million.

As for the farmers to be compensated, there are:

Denmark: 5 farmers

Germany: 7 farmers

Netherlands: 33 farmers

Switzerland: 10 farmers

Former Yugoslavia: 1 farmer

This totals 56 farmers set to receive compensation.

The announcement was warmly welcomed by the ambassadors of Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, based in Harare, who jointly expressed their support for this historic move. They said:

The framework established by the Government of Zimbabwe leading to the full compensation of affected BIPPA farmers protected by Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements, is indeed a historic achievement. We commend the Government’s allocation of funds in the National Budget as of 2024 to make the compensation a reality. Several affected investors have received initial payouts, and an emerging sense of closure exists. It marks a significant milestone, and we consider it a very encouraging step towards a comprehensive and fair settlement for farmers and investors in Zimbabwe, be it in terms of financial compensation or land tenure. Now, it is important for the Government to keep this positive momentum.

The President of the African Development Bank Group and the Champion of the Zimbabwe Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution, Akinwumi Adesina said:

The compensation demonstrates the Government’s goodwill and commitment to building trust in the process and improving investor confidence in the country. The progress Zimbabwe has made, the commitment and resilience it is showing, calls for support from development partners to facilitate the country’s effort in implementing on going reforms and to provide the much-needed cushion to particularly the vulnerable members of the population. The compensation of these investors is one of the key reforms under the Structured Dialogue Platform on the country’s Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process.

In December 2022, the Government of Zimbabwe launched a Structured Dialogue Platform to engage with its creditors and development partners on economic and governance reforms. This initiative aims to support the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process.

The Ministry of Finance said that after the disbursement of the US$20 million allocated in the 2024 National Budget for BIPPA-protected farms, the remaining US$125.9 million will be paid through a multi-year payment plan.

This plan will see fiscal allocations made in the Annual National Budgets from 2025 to 2028.

