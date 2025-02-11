ZIMRA Confiscates And Destroys 21 Boats On Limpopo River
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), on Tuesday, 11 February, struck a blow against illegal border crossings and smuggling activities along the Limpopo River.
ZIMRA officers confiscated and destroyed a fleet of 21 boats and 20 paddles used by border jumpers and smugglers to illegally cross the river.
The boats, often employed for illicit trade and illegal immigration, were seized in a coordinated effort aimed at curbing the rampant smuggling between Zimbabwe and South Africa. ZIMRA said:
Today, along the Limpopo River, ZIMRA and other stakeholders successfully confiscated and destroyed 21 boats and 20 paddles that were being used for smuggling.
We remain committed to ensuring that everyone pays their fair share of duties and taxes while combating smuggling, which creates an unfair playing field for legitimate businesses and exposes civil society to illicit goods and substances. Smuggling destroys local companies.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
A huge thank you to our dedicated Customs Officers for their tireless work to keep our borders secure, ensuring legitimate trade flows smoothly while protecting us from illicit goods.
In recent months, ZIMRA has been ramping up efforts to crack down on smuggling, with a series of targeted operations based on valuable intelligence.
These operations have included using drone surveillance to keep an eye on remote areas and track smuggling activity in real-time.
As part of these efforts, ZIMRA has been seizing and destroying boats, paddles, and other smuggling tools, even dismantling some of the infrastructure along the Limpopo River.
They’ve also been setting up 24-hour roadblocks on major routes to keep a watchful eye on vehicles and ensure that smuggled goods don’t make it through the country unnoticed.