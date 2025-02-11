Zuma-Sambudla Issues Apology After Insulting MK Party's Secretary-General

She expressed regret for airing her grievances publicly, recognizing that it may have harmed the unity and discipline of the MK party. Added Zuma-Sambudla:

My profanity was not and should not be a reflection of the revolutionary discipline, respect, and solidarity that our organisation, under the esteemed leadership of President Jacob Zuma, upholds.

To President Jacob Zuma of the MK Party, the entire leadership, members, supporters of the MKP, and the people of South Africa, I wish to assure you that I never intended to harm the integrity of the party or the values it upholds. Hence, my deepest apology for any offence caused in this regard.

Furthermore, I offer formal apologies to all the structures I serve in whose roles and responsibilities I carry with the utmost humility and commitment.

I hope my apology is received in the spirit of accountability, revolutionary solidarity and a genuine commitment to upholding the values of the MK Party.

I am fully prepared and committed to cooperating with any internal processes deemed necessary by the party, as part of my continued dedication to the ideals of discipline, respect, and unity.