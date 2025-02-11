Zuma-Sambudla Issues Apology After Insulting MK Party's Secretary-General
South Africa MP, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has issued an unconditional apology to uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) president Jacob Zuma, following his order for her to do so. This came after Zuma-Sambudla used profanity on social media in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter).
Zuma-Sambudla had criticized MK’s secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, in a heated post, calling him “the worst thing that has ever happened to the party.”
In her statement on Tuesday, she acknowledged that her actions were inappropriate and admitted that she should have addressed her concerns through the proper internal channels.
She expressed regret for airing her grievances publicly, recognizing that it may have harmed the unity and discipline of the MK party. Added Zuma-Sambudla:
My profanity was not and should not be a reflection of the revolutionary discipline, respect, and solidarity that our organisation, under the esteemed leadership of President Jacob Zuma, upholds.
To President Jacob Zuma of the MK Party, the entire leadership, members, supporters of the MKP, and the people of South Africa, I wish to assure you that I never intended to harm the integrity of the party or the values it upholds. Hence, my deepest apology for any offence caused in this regard.
Furthermore, I offer formal apologies to all the structures I serve in whose roles and responsibilities I carry with the utmost humility and commitment.
I hope my apology is received in the spirit of accountability, revolutionary solidarity and a genuine commitment to upholding the values of the MK Party.
I am fully prepared and committed to cooperating with any internal processes deemed necessary by the party, as part of my continued dedication to the ideals of discipline, respect, and unity.