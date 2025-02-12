CAG Bus Driver Fined US$300 For Negligent Driving
A driver for CAG Travellers Coaches has been fined US$300, or serve three months in prison, following a bus accident on the Harare-Chirundu Road.
The Karoi Magistrates’ Court heard that on September 17, 2024, 49-year-old Thomas Chokuda from Trafalgar, Norton, was driving a Zhongtong omnibus with 36 passengers when he engaged the emergency brake to avoid hitting cattle.
This caused the bus to overturn, resulting in 17 passengers sustaining minor injuries. Chokuda was found negligent for speeding, failing to maintain a proper lookout, and losing control of the vehicle.
As a consequence, his Class 1 license was revoked, and he has been banned from driving heavy vehicles for two years.
In a separate case, truck driver Denny Taziva, 36, was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from driving after being convicted of culpable homicide by the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court.
On August 13, 2024, Taziva was driving a Hino truck carrying 58 passengers along the Nyanga-Rwenya Road when he lost control of the vehicle on a steep descent near the Tangwena Turn-off.
The truck veered off the road, throwing passengers onto the tarmac. Four people died at the scene, two more later succumbed to their injuries at Nyanga District Hospital, and 50 others were injured.
Taziva was found negligent for driving at excessive speed, failing to control the vehicle, and reckless driving.