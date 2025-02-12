CAG Bus Driver Fined US$300 For Negligent Driving

8 minutes ago Wed, 12 Feb 2025 10:28:51 GMT

A driver for CAG Travellers Coaches has been fined US$300, or serve three months in prison, following a bus accident on the Harare-Chirundu Road.

The Karoi Magistrates’ Court heard that on September 17, 2024, 49-year-old Thomas Chokuda from Trafalgar, Norton, was driving a Zhongtong omnibus with 36 passengers when he engaged the emergency brake to avoid hitting cattle.

This caused the bus to overturn, resulting in 17 passengers sustaining minor injuries. Chokuda was found negligent for speeding, failing to maintain a proper lookout, and losing control of the vehicle.

