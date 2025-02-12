Chivayo Gifts Kuda Tagwirei A 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan For His Birthday
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted tycoon Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei a brand-new 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan to celebrate the latter’s birthday this Wednesday, 12 February.
Chivayo praised Tagwirei, calling him “a businessman of unquestionable integrity, a mentor, a role model, and a beacon of hope to many… businessmen”.
He further claimed that Tagwirei’s commitment to ethical business practices and his dedication to empowering others, especially the youth, made him a standout figure in the business community.
Both Chivayo and Tagwirei are known for their close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Added Chivayo:
To honour your EXCEPTIONAL LEGACY and celebrate your birthday in a manner that befits your esteemed STATUS, today the 12th of February 2025, I confirm that I have PAID IN FULL for your brand-new 2025 ROLLS-ROYCE CULLINAN BLACK BADGE in OLIVE GREEN colour inspired by the biblical OLIVE TREE which symbolizes your heart of love and solid faith.
The Two-Tone Olive Green and cream interior has been meticulously selected to reflect your grace, wisdom and stature.
At a cost of 1,2 million USD full duty and import taxes paid your CUSTOM MADE masterpiece will go into production in APRIL and will be delivered to you in JULY this year WITHOUT FAIL.
This is my small way of saying THANK YOU and as a tribute to your enduring LEGACY and the inspiration you have instilled in so many businessmen, including myself.
I hope you will accept this gift as my small token of appreciation and as a heartfelt gesture of gratitude for the impact you have had one my life and countless others.
Critics argue that Tagwirei’s close relationships with influential political figures, including Mnangagwa have allowed him to secure lucrative government contracts and gain unfair advantages in business dealings.
Tagwirei has faced sanctions from the US and UK for alleged corruption ties. His involvement in various sectors, such as mining, energy, and agriculture, has been scrutinized for potential cronyism and unethical practices.
Tagwirei’s business empire includes significant holdings in companies like Kuvimba Mining House, which consolidated state-owned assets under his control.
Despite the controversies, Tagwirei’s companies have been involved in various philanthropic activities, including donations to schools, and hospitals, sponsoring football clubs (Dynamos and Highlanders) and community projects.