Chivayo Gifts Kuda Tagwirei A 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan For His Birthday

Both Chivayo and Tagwirei are known for their close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Added Chivayo:

To honour your EXCEPTIONAL LEGACY and celebrate your birthday in a manner that befits your esteemed STATUS, today the 12th of February 2025, I confirm that I have PAID IN FULL for your brand-new 2025 ROLLS-ROYCE CULLINAN BLACK BADGE in OLIVE GREEN colour inspired by the biblical OLIVE TREE which symbolizes your heart of love and solid faith.

The Two-Tone Olive Green and cream interior has been meticulously selected to reflect your grace, wisdom and stature.

At a cost of 1,2 million USD full duty and import taxes paid your CUSTOM MADE masterpiece will go into production in APRIL and will be delivered to you in JULY this year WITHOUT FAIL.

This is my small way of saying THANK YOU and as a tribute to your enduring LEGACY and the inspiration you have instilled in so many businessmen, including myself.

I hope you will accept this gift as my small token of appreciation and as a heartfelt gesture of gratitude for the impact you have had one my life and countless others.